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President Trump joins Ken Paxton in San Antonio rally amid tight race

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FOX 4
Texas
Published October 7, 2026 7:13 AM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 7:13 AM CDT
President Trump visiting San Antonio today
President Trump visiting San Antonio today

President Trump visiting San Antonio today

President Trump is back in Texas today for a political rally in San Antonio. 

The Brief

    • President Trump is returning to Texas Wednesday for a political rally in San Antonio ahead of the midterm elections.
    • He is joining Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who faces a tight race against Democratic nominee James Talarico, according to recent polling.
    • Gov. Abbott will not be in attendance due to a scheduling conflict.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - President Trump is returning to Texas Wednesday for another political rally ahead of the midterm elections.

What we know:

The president is joining Senate nominee Ken Paxton in San Antonio to drum up support from Republicans as Paxton faces a tight race against Democratic nominee James Talarico. 

Gov. Abbott will not be in attendance due to a scheduling conflict. Later Wednesday night, Abbott will be in College Station to speak at a local Republican Party event.

This is President Trump's third trip to the Lone Star State this election season. 

Trump joining Paxton in San Antonio today
Trump joining Paxton in San Antonio today

Trump joining Paxton in San Antonio today

President Trump is returning to Texas for a San Antonio rally to support Senate nominee Ken Paxton in a tight race against Democrat James Talarico, though Governor Abbott will not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

What they're saying:

On Battleground Texas, FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to political analyst Matt Wilson with Southern Methodist University about the campaign stop in San Antonio, which is now politically unstable ground for Trump.

"So that really is a double-edged sword with Trump coming to town. That said, he still has an ability to fire up the MAGA base. And one of the things that Republicans really need is to match Democratic enthusiasm. Democratic voters are fired up," said Wilson.

Heating Up | Battleground Texas
Heating Up | Battleground Texas

Heating Up | Battleground Texas

 Paxton's Struggles, Trump's Influence & Voter Sentiment. A discussion on Texas elections featuring Ken Paxton's campaign challenges, Trump's impact on voter turnout, and the latest polling insights.

Republican congressional candidate Carlos De La Cruz said he would also be at Wednesday's rally via X

The Source: The information in this article comes from Battleground Texas. 

TexasPoliticsTexas PoliticsU.S. Senate