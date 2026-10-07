President Trump joins Ken Paxton in San Antonio rally amid tight race

The Brief President Trump is returning to Texas Wednesday for a political rally in San Antonio ahead of the midterm elections. He is joining Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who faces a tight race against Democratic nominee James Talarico, according to recent polling. Gov. Abbott will not be in attendance due to a scheduling conflict.



President Trump is returning to Texas Wednesday for another political rally ahead of the midterm elections.

What we know:

The president is joining Senate nominee Ken Paxton in San Antonio to drum up support from Republicans as Paxton faces a tight race against Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Gov. Abbott will not be in attendance due to a scheduling conflict. Later Wednesday night, Abbott will be in College Station to speak at a local Republican Party event.

This is President Trump's third trip to the Lone Star State this election season.

What they're saying:

On Battleground Texas, FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to political analyst Matt Wilson with Southern Methodist University about the campaign stop in San Antonio, which is now politically unstable ground for Trump.

"So that really is a double-edged sword with Trump coming to town. That said, he still has an ability to fire up the MAGA base. And one of the things that Republicans really need is to match Democratic enthusiasm. Democratic voters are fired up," said Wilson.

Republican congressional candidate Carlos De La Cruz said he would also be at Wednesday's rally via X.