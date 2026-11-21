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The Brief Three separate shootings within 75 minutes on Halloween night left 4 killed and at least 15 injured in Deep Ellum. Dallas police and federal authorities have increased patrols, deployed undercover officers, and made multiple arrests, while recent event organizers emphasize safety-first measures. Local businesses and organizers held a free multi-venue block party on Saturday to showcase neighborhood culture and restore foot traffic, while attendees remain vigilant.



Live music, crowded streets, and people dancing. That is the Deep Ellum people know and love, but three weeks ago the same streets were the scene of something very different.

"It's a tragedy, you know, that we just can't come together and just, what do you call it, enjoy life together," said Cabario Barkin, a visitor.

The Halloween violence

The backstory:

There were three separate shootings in just 75 minutes on Halloween night. Four people were killed and at least 15 others were injured.

The violence has put new attention on security in the community. Dallas police have increased patrols and federal authorities have also stepped in with Operation Deep Cover, adding uniformed and undercover officers.

Police have announced multiple arrests in the Halloween shooting, but even with those arrests, the concern about safety hasn’t just disappeared.

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Security a priority as events resume

What they're saying:

Organizers of a free block party on Saturday said that security has to come first.

"Like you can't have the fun without making sure that people feel good about it," said Moses Habtezghi, one of the organizers.

People who run Boil Daddy, a Deep Ellum restaurant, said they were glad to see the foot traffic from Saturday’s event.

"I'm seeing so many things that are happening," said Theodore Key with Boil Daddy. "I mean, if this is foot traffic, I think even LA is OK, but you know, like is jealous of."

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Visitors enjoy performances but stay alert

Dig deeper:

With performances spread across multiple venues, organizers showcased the businesses and artists that make Deep Ellum, Deep Ellum.

"Deep Ellum is like a quilt. It's like just a cornucopia of cultures. It's a jambalaya of genres," Habtezghi said. "It's just a mixture of people from all walks of life, all races, and we just get together and we have one of our biggest things in common: art, music, and like I said, community."

People at the event said they were ready to have a good time, but that they were keeping an eye out too.

"We're gonna make sure we watch everybody because we're all family here, and we want everybody to have a good time," Barkin said.

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What's next:

Saturday’s event was planned to go on until 2 a.m. Dallas police said they were coordinating with organizers to make sure it was a safe event for everyone.