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The Brief Dallas police said a suspect shot at an officer responding to an attempted vehicle break-in at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. The officer fired back and was not injured. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of John West Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Two other suspects were taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene.



Dallas police said a person fired several shots at an officer while running from the scene of an attempted vehicle break-in early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2600 block of John West Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Dallas Police chief Terrance Rhodes said officers responded to a burglary in progress call at an apartment complex where multiple people were attempting to break into vehicles.

Officers located three suspects who ran from the officers. Two of those suspects were taken into custody, Rhodes said. The suspects appeared to be in their teens to early 20s.

The third suspect turned and fired several shots at an officer giving chase, Rhodes said. The officer fired back. The officer was not injured, and the suspect has not been apprehended.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two people that were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.