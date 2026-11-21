Suspect fires at Dallas officer during chase after attempted car break-ins, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a person fired several shots at an officer while running from the scene of an attempted vehicle break-in early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2600 block of John West Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Assistant Dallas Police chief Terrance Rhodes said officers responded to a burglary in progress call at an apartment complex where multiple people were attempting to break into vehicles.
Officers located three suspects who ran from the officers. Two of those suspects were taken into custody, Rhodes said. The suspects appeared to be in their teens to early 20s.
The third suspect turned and fired several shots at an officer giving chase, Rhodes said. The officer fired back. The officer was not injured, and the suspect has not been apprehended.
Police recovered two firearms at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the two people that were taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.