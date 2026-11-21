The Brief Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Garland police officers serving a warrant Saturday evening. Officers opened fire after at least one of the individuals reportedly pulled out a weapon; no police officers were injured. Authorities have not yet disclosed what type of weapon was drawn, and the shooting remains under investigation.



Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot by Garland police officers who were serving a warrant, according to the police department.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Rose Hill Drive.

Officer Matthew Pesta, the public information officer for the Garland Police Department, said officers were in the area to serve a warrant when they encountered three people.

At least one of the people is believed to have taken out a weapon, but authorities did not specify what type of weapon.

Two Garland police officers opened fire and three people were struck by the gunfire.

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Injuries ‘non-life-threatening,’ police say

Dig deeper:

Pesta said the injured people were treated at the scene and then taken to nearby hospitals, where they were in stable condition as of Saturday night.

He described their injuries as "non-life-threatening."

Officials did not disclose any further information about the three people nor the warrant that was being served.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Officers placed on administrative leave

What's next:

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, as is standard procedure.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we learn more.