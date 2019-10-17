President Donald Trump tours North Texas ahead of campaign rally in Dallas

President Donald Trump had a busy itinerary Thursday on his one-day sweep through North Texas ahead of his campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Political experts say people can expect the president to touch on the topics that are red meat to his base, like the media, the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry he calls ‘witch hunt’ and more. They also expect some talk about issues that appeal strongly to Texas voters, like immigration, economic growth and second amendment rights.

The president won Texas by nine points in 2016, but there was a strong Democratic turnout in last mid-terms. It means the Lone Star State could be a key state for fundraising and for votes.

Massive Crowd Ahead of Rally

Thousands of Trump supporters waited for hours in line in hopes of making it inside the AAC for the “Live from 45 Fest” rally. Some even camped out for two days.

Of Mr. Trump’s supporters, First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn will be in attendance. Other local politicians are set to make an appearance as well.

Doors opened around 4 p.m. But because of the tight security, it took a while for people more than 7,500 people to get in. The AAC is set up to hold around 20,000 people for Thursday’s rally. The president is set to speak at 7 p.m.

Air Force One Arrival

Air Force One touched down at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth around noon. It was filled with politicians and local leaders ready to greet the president.

There were also some very excited fans of President Trump. Supporters went through tight security and several checkpoints to get a glimpse of him.

"I think it’s amazing,” said supporter Natalie Rawlins. “It's a once in a lifetime thing to see the president and to see our President Trump."

There were spectators of all ages, Gov. Gregg Abbott, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and, of course, some faithful Trump supporters.

Once President Trump got off the plane with his traveling press corps, he greeted some of his supporters.

Glynis Chester, with Women for Trump, got a personal handshake and hug.

“There's a real myth out there that suburban women don't support him,” she said. “This is an example. There's 40 of us here today."

The president not only signed autographs, but he left the crowd with a few presidential tokens.

It was only a few moments in a busy day for the president, but it was an experience his supporters will never forget.

Louis Vuitton Workshop Tour

Shortly after arriving in North Texas, President Trump attended a ribbon-cutting for a new Louis Vuitton workshop in Johnson County near the city of Keene.

President Trump toured the 256-acre facility with his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. He celebrated the high fashion company and its newest plant in rural North Texas.

The people who live and work nearby say Trump’s stop has been the talk of the town for weeks.

Louis Vuitton, known for its luxury leather goods, signed President Trump’s ‘pledge to American workers.’ The French company committed to the creation of approximately 1,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the next five years. They will also offer a training program for applicants who lack the needed skills to get hired. All leather goods made at the facility will have a “Made in America’ label attached.

More than 150 Texas artisans have been hired so far. Many of them are living and spending in nearby Keene.

“I’ve seen some influx of people come,” said Dean Waterman, owner of Keene City Station. “They come to travel to check the layout as they’re building the factory and getting everything ready, and they come in here. And that gives opportunity for Keene to grow.”

Keene residents lined the main drag with American flags. They say it was a symbolic thank you to the president and a Parisian company for making an investment in small town America.

The Chamber of Commerce in Keene hopes the success of the Louis Vuitton facility will encourage other companies to build there too.

To combat Trump's visit, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke held a 'Rally Against Fear' in Grand Prairie. He said he wants his supporters to stand up to hatred, racism and intolerance. FOX 4 will have coverage of both rallies on-air and online at fox4news.com.