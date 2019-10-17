Beto O'Rourke holds counter protest in Grand Prairie as President Trump holds event in Dallas

While President Donald Trump is holding a rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Thursday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will hold a competing “Rally Against Fear” at the same time in Grand Prairie.

The event was set up to be a direct, political competition.

O’Rourke is calling this an anti-fear rally.

Ahead of the rally at 6 p.m., people are making their way inside the Grand Prairie Theater.

This is the second time in two months that O’Rourke has held a rally in North Texas.

Right now, he is struggling in the polls.

O’Rourke is also not qualified for the next debate in November.

When President Trump visited El Paso, O’Rourke held a competing rally. He will do the same Thursday.

Before his rally, O’Rourke spoke with FOX 4 on Good Day Thursday morning.

“The fear, the racism he has trafficked in Texas. Describing immigrants as rapists and criminals, trying to make people afraid if they don't love like, or look like, or pray like the majority in this country. All of us can come together,” he said.

Before O’Rourke speaks, some of the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate will speak.

Beto’s event at the Theatre in Grand Prairie is from 6 to 8 p.m.