Pregnant woman delivers baby after being shot while leaving Dallas church

A pregnant woman delivered her baby after she was shot leaving a church in Far Northeast Dallas.

The shooting happened Sunday around 1 p.m. near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.

Police say the woman, who was eight months pregnant, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Police released pictures of the gunmen and their cars in hopes that the public will help identify them.

One of the vehicles is a black Ford Focus. The other is a champagne-colored four-door Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Leland Limbaugh at (469) 849-3758.