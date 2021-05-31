Pregnant woman delivers baby after being shot while leaving Dallas church
article
DALLAS - A pregnant woman delivered her baby after she was shot leaving a church in Far Northeast Dallas.
The shooting happened Sunday around 1 p.m. near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.
Police say the woman, who was eight months pregnant, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.
Police released pictures of the gunmen and their cars in hopes that the public will help identify them.
One of the vehicles is a black Ford Focus. The other is a champagne-colored four-door Nissan sedan.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Leland Limbaugh at (469) 849-3758.