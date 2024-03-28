No one hit the jackpot in Wednesday night's $865 million Powerball drawing, but one lucky Texan won a $1 million prize.

The numbers in the March 27, 2024 drawing were: 57, 60, 46, 66, 37 and the Powerball of 8.

Three tickets, sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas won $1 million prizes.

The next drawing will be worth an estimated $935 million on Saturday.

Texas Powerball Winners 3/27/2024

One ticket sold at the Kroger on Cross Timbers in Flower Mound matched all 5 of the white balls, but not the Powerball.

That is good for a $1 million prize.

The numbers were chosen via Quick Pick, according to the Texas Lottery.

The state lottery says 129,798 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4.

In addition to the million dollar ticket, there were two $100,000 winners.