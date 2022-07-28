Possum Kingdom Lake fire ignited by glass bottles in trash can

Glass bottles magnifying sunlight in an open trash can ignited paper and other items in the trash which then spread into a 500-acre wildfire that destroyed eight homes at Possum Kingdom Lake last week.

The Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department released the cause of the fire in an open letter to the community.

Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins made the discovery last week while investigating the cause of the wildfire. She says the fire vented out of the side and top of the trash can and then ignited nearby cedar trees.

The fire department is calling the fire accidental and says simply separating glass from the other items and securing the lid — which blew off the can — would have prevented this fire.

