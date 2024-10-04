Pork schnitzel and apple streudel recipes from the Granbury Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Granbury Square Plaza and Pavillion this weekend.

Chef Angelika Ketzler with Ketzler's Schnitzel Haus and Biergarten visited the Good Day kitchen to make her popular pork schnitzel with homemade Jager sauce, bacon, and onion fried potatoes.

She also shared the recipe for a delicious apple streudel.

Ketzler’s Pork Schnitzel

6 boneless, centre-cut pork loin chops

Breading:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and freshly ground pepper, just use a bit if using seasoned bread crumbs

2 large eggs

2 Tablespoons water

2 cups dried plain or seasoned breadcrumbs, plus more as needed.

1/2 - 1 teaspoons seasoning salt, omit if using seasoned bread crumbs

Vegetable, canola, peanut or sunflower oil, for shallow frying.

Lemon slices, for serving



Trim the fat along the edge and using the tip of a knife, cut about three slits along the edge where you trimmed the fat. Pound each piece of pork with a meat /hammer until thin. Using the tip of a sharp knife, cut small nicks every 2-inches around the outside edge.

Add the flour to the first plate, spreading it into an even layer. Season with some salt and freshly ground pepper.

On the second plate, use a fork to whisk together the eggs and water. Scatter the breadcrumbs on the 3rd plate and add the seasoning salt. Stir to mix in well. To bread your pork: first press the pork into the flour, flouring both sides and shaking off any excess. Next lay the floured pork into the egg mixture and swirl it around a bit. Flip over and do the same on the other side. Lift and let excess egg drip off back onto the plate. Finally, lay the pork onto the plate with the breadcrumbs.

Place the breaded pork onto a cooking rack set on top of a baking sheet. Repeat with each piece of pork, placing onto the cooling rack without overlapping at all. Place the baking sheet/cooling rack with the breaded pork into the fridge, UNCOVERED, for one hour.

When it has been almost an hour, start heating your oil. Add oil to a heavy-bottomed, high-sided skillet to about 1/4-inch (or about 1/2 the height of your breaded pork). Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot.

Add 1-2 pieces of pork to the hot oil.The schnitzel should lay flat and have a nice bit of space between. Allow to cook for about a minute, then use tongs to regularly check the progress of browning on the underside. You may need to adjust your heat down if they seem to be browning too quickly or up a notch if they aren't browning quickly enough. It should take about 3 minutes per side with the right temperature of oil and the proper thinness of the schnitzel. Once the underside is a deep golden brown, flip and brown the other side.

Ketzler’s Apple Streudel

Premade puff pastry

4 apples, cooked and cut-up—then mixed with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of sugar

1 egg

Granulated sugar for sprinkling

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanila

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Unroll puff pastry onto a large sheet of parchment paper that will fit on a cookie sheet. Press the seams together.

Using a knife, cut strips 1" apart up and down both sides of the puff pastry, leaving about 3" of untouched space in the center for apples. Place the apples up and down the center where there are no cuts. Wrap each slice up and over the filling, overlapping as necessary. Pinch the ends shut using the tines of a fork.

Brush the outside of the pie crust with beaten egg and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Place parchment sheet with the strudel on a cookie sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Cool completely before glazing.

To make the glaze: whisk powdered sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice. Drizzle over strudel, slice, and serve.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Notes: To get a golden brown look, you can brush the pastry with egg wash.