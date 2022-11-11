Popular holiday ICE! Exhibit returns to Gaylord Texans

ICE! Is back at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine.

COVID-19 has interrupted the arctic holiday tradition for the past couple of years.

Skilled artists were not able to travel to the United States to work on the massive, holiday-themed ice sculptures in 2020 and 2021.

But this year, the team of 40 ice artists spent six weeks creating the nearly 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction.

It’s kept at a frigid 9 degrees through New Year’s Day.

This year’s ICE! theme is the holiday classic, "The Polar Express."

The hotel also has holiday activities for the whole family such as snow tubing, ice skating, a snowball throw, a Christmas carousel, pictures with Santa and decorating gingerbread houses.

For more information, visit christmasatgaylordtexan.com.