No ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Texan for second straight year

The Gaylord Texans will not have its popular frozen winter wonderland for a second holiday season.

Organizers said the master ice carvers from China who put the ICE! sculptures together cannot get to the United States because of continued international travel restrictions.

ICE! was canceled in 2020 for the same reason.

But there will still be plenty of holiday fun at the Gaylord Texan this season.

The 2021 Lone Star Christmas attractions will include an all-new interactive experience based on the movie Elf.

Other favorites such as snow tubing, ice skating, a gingerbread decorating corner, holiday-themed escape rooms and scavenger hunts and photos with Santa will also return.

The events start on Nov. 19 and run through Jan. 2.

More: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com