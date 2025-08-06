Popular Deep Ellum nightclub briefly shut down amid violence concerns

The Brief Rodeo Dallas, a popular nightclub in Deep Ellum, was shut down by its landlord due to alleged lease violations. The closure followed a period of increased violence in the area, which led to a new 10 p.m. street closure and more police patrols. Wednesday evening, the club posted to social media saying they were opening at 8 p.m.



A popular nightclub in Deep Ellum that briefly shut down appears to be reopening Wednesday night.

Rodeo Dallas was the site of several recent violent crimes, which led to street closures and increased police patrols in the entertainment district.

Rodeo Dallas Closed

What we know:

Rodeo Dallas, a popular nightclub in Deep Ellum, had chains on its door Wednesday along with a note saying the landlord changed the locks and repurposed the property because of lease violations.

Later in the day, the club posted to social media saying they would be open at 8 p.m. and inviting patrons to show their support.

Dig deeper:

The brief closure came after Dallas police started enforcing new street closures for vehicles after 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Plus, there are now extra officers patrolling the area.

The new safety measures are an effort to curb the recent violence in the area. Several of the incidents have taken place on Elm Street near Rodeo Dallas.

Other business owners in the area have also encouraged landlords to step in and take action.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke with Deep Ellum business owners before the club announced their reopening.

"It’s a bummer, honestly. You want to come out here to have fun. So, if that’s happening, why would you want to come out? It’s kind of a loss for the culture, right? You don’t want to be around here," said Adan Popoca, who works in Deep Ellum.

Business owners like Herbert Wyatt support efforts to change that narrative.

"I’m actually shocked to find out. I know there has been issues there, so it does make sense," said Wyatt, who owns Mokah Coffee and Tea in Deep Ellum. "You sort of have to be responsible for what you’re bringing in and the people that you’re bringing in. You can’t just open your doors and not care what happens in the neighborhood."

Wyatt said one problem he’d like to see solved is loitering on the sidewalks.

"It’s those people that are kind of hanging in your problem crowd because they didn’t come to spend any money. They just came down to kind of be hear and then they end up in a lot of trouble," he said.

He also encouraged business owners to use social media to their advantage to get in front of the negative narrative. This effort, along with the increased police presence, gives Wyatt hope that things will turn around.

"Hopefully, we see some results," he said.

The Deep Ellum Foundation declined to share a comment about the closure but said it is working on a second version of its community safety plan.

The other side:

FOX 4 spoke to one of Rodeo Dallas’ owners on the phone. He said he’s aware of the notice and the lockout but was not yet prepared to make a statement.

The club’s owners also have a new business on Elm Street, Trophy, that’s set to open soon. The owner said that as far as he knows, that business is still set to open as planned.