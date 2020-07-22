Poll: Texans overwhelmingly support mask mandate, Abbott’s approval drops due to COVID-19

Texans overwhelmingly support a state mandate to wear masks, according to a new poll, while approval of Gov. Greg Abbott has tumbled as Texas turned into a coronavirus hotspot.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday showed 80 percent of Texans support Abbott’s order requiring nearly all Texans to wear a mask while in public.

But Texans have grown increasingly concerned about COVID-19 in the past month.

65 percent of people said the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control” and 74 percent said the virus is a serious problem. 66 percent said they personally know someone who has tested positive, up 31 percent from a June Quinnipiac poll.

Abbott’s handling of the coronavirus is a split, with 48 percent disapproving and 47 percent approving. That’s a 21 point downward swing compared to the June poll, when voters approved of his response 56-36.

Abbott’s personal approval rating is at 48-44, a 20 point drop compared to June.

"The governor takes a big hit for his haste in trying to jump start the state. Popular just seven weeks ago, his approval rating drops precipitously," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

52 percent of voters said Abbott reopened the Texas economy too quickly.

Quinnipiac surveyed 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas from July 16 - 20 with a margin of error of (+/-) 3.3 percentage points.

