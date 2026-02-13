Collin County early voting locations and hours

article

Early voting for the March 3 primary election begins on Feb. 17.

In Collin County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 20, early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Feb. 21, early voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Feb. 22, early voting locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Collin County?

Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby (1451 N Watters Road, Allen, TX 75013)

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room (301 Century Parkway, Allen, TX 75013)

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby (120 W. 7th Street, Anna, TX 75409)

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room (318 W School Street, Blue Ridge, TX 75424)

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby (6701 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75024)

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 (2505 Kinship Parkway, Celina, TX 75009)

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2 (501 S Collin Parkway, Farmersville, TX 75442)

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 (9700 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035)

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1 (3452 Spur 399, McKinney, TX 75069)

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 5, C-Square (2200 University Drive, McKinney, TX 75071)

Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium (4000 Jupiter Road, Plano, TX 75074)

Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1 (391 Country Club Road, Wylie, TX 75098)

Collin County Elections - Voting Room (2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069)

Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2 (7501 Independence Parkway A, Plano, TX 75025)

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room (14300 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035)

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room (14700 Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035)

Gay Library - Meeting Room (6861 W Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070)

Haggard Library - Programs Room (2501 Coit Road, Plano , TX 75075)

Harrington Library - Programs Room (1501 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074)

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium (120 School Road, Lavon, TX 75166)

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room (259 Country Club Road, Allen, TX 75002)

Lucas Community Center - Community Room (665 Country Club Road, Lucas, TX 75002)

McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby (401 E Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069)

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room (1150 Olympic Crossing, McKinney, TX 75071)

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room (6600 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071)

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room (861 Independence Parkway, McKinney, TX 75072)

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room (4900 Summit View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071)

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room (3411 Barker Avenue, Melissa, TX 75454)

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room (205 N Murphy Road, Murphy, TX 75094)

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers (5700 E Parker Road, Parker, TX 75002)

Parr Library - Programs Room (6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093)

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room (2000 E Princeton Drive, Princeton, TX 75407)

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room (250 W First Street, Prosper, TX 75078)

Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium (6400 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75252)

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C (8300 McKinney Road, Frisco, TX 75034)

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East (800 Thomas Street #100, Wylie, TX 75098)

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

