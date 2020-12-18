Police: Woman who escaped jail captured after chase through Dallas County

article

An escaped inmate is back in custody after police said she led them on a chase Thursday night.

Officers in Seagoville, southeast of Dallas, said a woman driving an SUV around 11 p.m. matched the description of an escapee from Hutchins State Jail in southern Dallas County.

She led them along Interstate 45, Highway 67 and Interstate 20, often driving on the wrong side of the road.

State troopers, Dallas County sheriff’s deputies and Mesquite police all helped in the pursuit.

The driver and a passenger believed to be her boyfriend were captured on Belt Line Road south of I-20.

Seagoville police said the woman, identified as Makayla Kale, now faces several charges including charges for escaping and evading arrest.

Although the Hutchins State is a prison for men, police confirmed she was being housed in a state jail facility there.

Her boyfriend, Brayden Briggs, was arrested on outstanding warrants.