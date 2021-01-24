Police investigating after female found dead outside Haltom City apartment
article
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police are investigating the death of a female who was found outside an apartment Saturday night.
Officers were called out just after 9:30 p.m., after someone reported seeing a female with "obvious signs of trauma" in front of their apartment near Highway 820.
The female, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.