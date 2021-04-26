Police: Woman killed after confronting stunt drivers in Dallas

A woman was fatally shot during a confrontation with stunt drivers who took over a Dallas intersection overnight.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near Duncanville Road and West Ledbetter Drive. About 60 vehicles were blocking the intersection to race and perform stunts.

Police believe 54-year-old Lynetta Washington confronted the drivers before she was shot. A witness reported hearing gunshots in the intersection and then a separate shotgun blast about a half a block south of the location.

The cars all drove off when officers arrived. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had the road closed off for about three hours as detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence.

Advertisement

They are reviewing security video from a nearby business in hopes of identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.