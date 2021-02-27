Police: Shooting reported at Parks Mall in Arlington was actually fireworks being set off
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said reports of a shooting at Parks Mall Saturday evening turned out to be fireworks being set off.
Responding officers determined that someone set off fireworks inside mall, and there was no shooting.
Police are now working to find the person who set off the fireworks, and mall cameras will be reviewed.
The mall was not under evacuation, and there was no threat to the public.