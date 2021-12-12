Police searching for suspect after 18-year-old fatally shot in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have released photos of a man who goes by "Prince," who is accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m., in the 10500 block of Newkirk Street.
Responding officers found the victim, identified as Jaden Gordon, who had been shot while driving.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police found nearby surveillance video, and said the shooter is a man who goes by the name "Prince." He was seen driving a black 2008-2011 Honda Accord that is missing the front plate with possible paper tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Driver critically injured in Dallas crash with fleeing armed carjacking suspects