Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Keller

article

Keller police are seeking the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who killed a 58-year-old man Saturday evening.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 6 p.m., as Brian Zhou Feng and his wife were walking in the 1100 block of Johnson Road.

Police said a gray SUV veered off the road and struck Feng, who died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV the fled the scene, heading south on Keller-Smithfield Road, and was last seen on Keller Parkway.

Police are asking those who live nearby and businesses to check their security cameras to see if they caught the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jensen at 817-743-4532 or email bjensen@cityofkeller.com.