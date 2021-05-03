Police searching for gunman who shot teens driving in Dallas

article

Two teenagers were shot overnight while driving in Far East Dallas.

Police found the victims – ages 16 and 17 – at Ferguson Road and Interstate 30.

Witnesses said a car pulled up alongside the victims’ car and someone started shooting. The victims crashed.

One teen was critically injured and taken to the hospital in a police squad car. The other went to the hospital in an ambulance.

The witnesses said the gunman was in a black Mercury Marauder.

No arrests have been made.