Police searching for gunman who shot teens driving in Dallas
DALLAS - Two teenagers were shot overnight while driving in Far East Dallas.
Police found the victims – ages 16 and 17 – at Ferguson Road and Interstate 30.
Witnesses said a car pulled up alongside the victims’ car and someone started shooting. The victims crashed.
One teen was critically injured and taken to the hospital in a police squad car. The other went to the hospital in an ambulance.
The witnesses said the gunman was in a black Mercury Marauder.
No arrests have been made.