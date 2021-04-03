Police searching for 16-year-old accused of murdering 18-year-old in Little Elm

article

Little Elm police said a 16-year-old is wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old Saturday night.

The fatal shooting happened just after 8 p.m., when officers were called about gunshots at the Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park.

Responding officers found Jayvion Dantrell Galburth had been shot. The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where police said he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect in the shooting, and an order to apprehend has been issued for a 16-year-old for murder. The suspect’s name has not been released because he is a minor.

The fatal shooting was part of a disturbance between two sets of brothers, police said.