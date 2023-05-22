Police presence heightened at Fort Worth middle school following nearby deadly shooting

There was an increased police presence at a middle school in Fort Worth following a deadly weekend shooting nearby.

One person was shot and killed Sunday and another was wounded at an apartment complex not far from the school. Letters were sent to families of Leonard Middle School students.

The gunfire on Sunday afternoon happened at the 2900 Broadmoor Apartments left one boy dead and another injured.

"Police were dispatched to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found two juveniles to be shot. They were both transported. One was pronounced deceased at the hospital," explained Tracy Carter with Fort Worth PD.

Investigators say the two youngsters were in a breezeway at the complex when witnesses say three other males approached them. Police say one or more of those individuals fired the shots.

"What exactly happened, who these males are, who are the suspects, what were the ties between them and the victims if there were any, we don’t know that," Carter said.

And as a result, the motive also remains unknown.

Meantime, police presence is heightened at Leonard Middle School, which is not far from the shooting scene. The school district sent a communication to parents alerting them of a connection between the school and the investigation.

In part, it says "Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they continue an ongoing investigation. In an abundance of caution, we will have extra police presence and security there."

On Monday, a steady stream of parents was seen picking up students earlier than dismissal time.

As for the police investigation, officers continue to pursue possible witnesses and scour the area for surveillance video. They are strongly urging the public’s help.