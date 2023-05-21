Expand / Collapse search

1 child killed, another injured in Fort Worth shooting

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a child was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 1:15 p.m., in the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

Responding officers found two juvenile victims who had been shot in a breezeway.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not released.

Investigators said the two victims were together, when three suspects came up to them. At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the two juveniles. The ages of the victims were not released.

The suspects fled before police arrived on scene.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.