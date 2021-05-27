Police: Man exposed himself to teenage girl in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.
The teen was walking to school near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road when the man driving a white pickup truck approached her.
She said he exposed himself to her while they were talking.
The man is described as a white male who is between 30 and 40 years old with brown hair.
He was driving a white, four-door truck with a tow hitch and a sticker on the back window.
Police said they are increasing patrols in the area.