Police: Man exposed himself to teenage girl in Garland

Garland police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The teen was walking to school near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road when the man driving a white pickup truck approached her.

She said he exposed himself to her while they were talking.

The man is described as a white male who is between 30 and 40 years old with brown hair.

He was driving a white, four-door truck with a tow hitch and a sticker on the back window.

Police said they are increasing patrols in the area.