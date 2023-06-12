Police looking for suspect in deadly Pleasant Grove hit-and-run
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in Pleasant Grove on Sunday night.
Police say that an unknown vehicle was driving westbound on Lake June Road at around 10 p.m. when they hit a pedestrian and then left the location.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Dallas Police believe the vehicle has front end damage and could possibly be a pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Dallas Police.