Police looking for possible witness to Grand Prairie woman's death
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police need help finding the person who may have witnessed a 51-year-old woman’s death earlier this month.
The woman was found dead in her gray minivan just before noon on May 7. She was in a parking lot off Highway 360 between Avenue H and Avenue J.
Police did not release any information about how the woman died.
They are just asking for help locating a possible witness seen walking near the vehicle around the time of her death.
Security video shows him wearing plan pants, a New Orleans Saints hoodie, a red Nike baseball cap and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to the investigation.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by visiting www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.