Police investigating shooting outside Fort Worth QT gas station

Police are working to find the person who shot a man outside a gas station in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m., at the QT on Brentwood Stair Road, near 820.

Police said there was an altercation, which led to the shooting outside the gas station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter. No further details have been released.