Police investigating shooting outside Fort Worth QT gas station
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are working to find the person who shot a man outside a gas station in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m., at the QT on Brentwood Stair Road, near 820.
Police said there was an altercation, which led to the shooting outside the gas station.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.
Investigators are working to identify the shooter. No further details have been released.