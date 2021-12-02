Police investigating deadly road rage shooting in North Dallas

One man is dead and another is in jail after a road rage gun battle along a busy freeway in North Dallas.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the North Central Expressway near Forest Lane.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 37-year-old Robert Fountain Jr. and 34-year-old Isaias Perez were both heading southbound on the service road and ended up in an altercation.

Police said Fountain fire shots at Perez's vehicle and then drove past him. Perez followed him, grabbed his own gun and returned fire.

The two men stopped at red light and that's when police said Perez fired several more shots into Fountain's vehicle, killing him.

Neighbors did not see the shooting but heard it.

"We hear this big loud shooting. It was like pow, pow, pow," said Rain Gamboa, who lives nearby. "I looked on my balcony and I saw a gentleman lying on the ground and I said, ‘Oh no.’ And I turned around. I shut my door."

Perez was interviewed by detectives and charged with murder, police said.

"The suspect stated he tried to catch up to the victim because he believed the victim was going to get away. The suspect stated he got his gun out of the glove box and shot at the victim's vehicle. The suspect stated he then saw the victim again at the intersection of Forest and North Central Expressway and he fired at the victim again," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

He's being held at the Dallas County jail. His bond has not yet been set.

READ MORE:

Teen arrested for deadly Far East Dallas hit-and-run; 2nd driver still sought

3-year-old Fort Worth girl dies in hospital, father arrested

Advertisement

Charging decision on parents of Oxford mass shooting suspect expected on Friday