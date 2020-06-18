Police investigating after man found fatally shot in car outside Dallas apartments

article

Dallas police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was found fatally shot in a vehicle.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Forest Cove Apartments in the 9600 block of Forest Lane.

Responding officer found the victim, identified as Felton Isiah Jackson, in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

He had a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email him at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.