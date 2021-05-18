Police investigating after infant, man found dead in Garland apartment

article

Garland police are investigating after an infant died and a man at home with the child was also found dead.

Police were called out to the Equinox on The Park Apartments on Shiloh for a CPR call around 5.

The baby wasn't breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A man in the home was also dead from an apparent suicide, although police wouldn't go into further detail.

The child's mother found both of them. It's unclear whether she was home when it happened or if she came home and found them.

Advertisement

It's also unclear how the baby stopped breathing and whether this was a murder-suicide.