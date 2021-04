article

Police need help finding the person they said shot and killed a man in far northeast Dallas.

Demontray Handy is wanted in connection to the death of 20-year-old Rquon Deshon Travis.

Travis was found shot in his apartment earlier this month.

Police said Handy is considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.