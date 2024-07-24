Group was 'looking for people to rob' before deadly Victory Park shooting, documents says

A third suspect has been charged with capital murder in a shooting near the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas and police are looking for more.

19-year-old Christopher Gaines of Lewisville was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Jake Reynosa.

Christpher Gaines

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old girl had previously been arrested. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that Reynosa was walking in Victory Park with three people on July 14 when they were approached by a maroon sedan.

Two girls got out of the car and started talking to the group and asking for their phones so they could give them their names and Instagram.

At that time, two men got out of the car and began to approach.

The affidavit says that Gaines chased Reynosa to the intersection of Houston Street and Nowitzki Way and an unidentified suspect shot Reynosa once in the back.

Witnesses say Gaines took Reynosa's phone and ran back to the car.

Officers found the suspects' vehicle, which police say had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.

After a short chase, the car stopped and the five suspects ran off.

One of the girls was arrested at the scene, the other turned herself in to police the next day.

The girls told police they were in the car looking for people to rob, according to the affidavit.

One told police they had tried to rob another person in the same area before the shooting.

Both girls were also charged with capital murder.

The affidavit also discusses unidentified shooter and the driver of the car.

FOX 4 has reached out to Dallas police for more information on the investigation.