Police: Dallas hit-and-run victim was watching New Year's Eve fireworks

article

Dallas police have identified the man who was hit by a car and killed while watching fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Police believe 57-year-old Dil Chainey got out of his car to watch the fireworks in Deep Ellum, east of Downtown Dallas.

He was hit by pickup truck that was going the wrong way on Commerce Street with no headlines on. The driver didn’t stop.

Police released a photo of the truck – a 2017 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate MWL-6627.

RELATED: Dallas police release photo of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact the Dallas Police Department.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-TIPS.