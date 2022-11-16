Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends with rollover crash in Fort Worth

article

A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started just after 4:30 p.m., and ended along I-30 and University Boulevard with a rollover crash.

READ MORE: Trackdown: Help find hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 70-year-old woman in Fort Worth

Few details have been released at this time, but the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was involved in a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver.

There was a second vehicle involved in the crash. Authorities said the suspect sideswiped the pickup truck and crashed through a guardrail on the ramp.

The suspect was not injured, and was taken into custody after the crash.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. A passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

