Trackdown: Help find hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 70-year-old woman in Fort Worth

There have been 23 hit-and-run deaths in the city of Fort Worth so far this year, including a 70-year-old woman who was hit by an SUV while she waited at a bus stop.

Detectives don't have much to go on right now, only one fleeting image of the white Nissan Pathfinder.

In this week’s Trackdown, police are hoping someone can help them find the driver involved.

This hit-and-run happened at 7 p.m. on November 3, in the 2400 block of East Berry Street.

"Bernice Cornish was standing here at the bus stop, and as she waited for traffic to clear going westbound, she walked over," Fort Worth PD Sgt. Frank Brown said. "And then once she made it to the eastbound side, she got hit by an SUV. The SUV did not stop as required by law."

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 2000-2004 white Nissan Pathfinder that has a broken headlight.

"We need the public's help to track down this individual for the hit-and-run," Sgt. Brown said. "We really want to give this family closure. She has a family too, that loved her dearly."

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call them.

"If you know the person that did it, please give us a call," Brown said. "If you are the person that did it, we want to hear your side of the story. We understand an accident can be shocking and it can be fearful, so we understand the human element of it, but we would really like to give this family closure."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Martin, who is the lead investigator on this case, at 817-392-4892 or email tiu.fwpd@fortworthtexas.gov.