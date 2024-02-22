Vehicle stolen in Dallas involved in crash in Mesquite; 2 taken into custody, police say

A vehicle stolen in Dallas was involved in a crash in Mesquite on Thursday afternoon.

Mesquite police said they were told about a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking in Dallas.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled from officers.

Mesquite PD chased the suspects, but ended their pursuit when they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle later wrecked into another vehicle at the intersection of Town East Boulevard and Galloway Avenue.

Two suspects in the stolen vehicle ran from the crash, but police eventually took them into custody, according to Mesquite police.

20-year-old Juan Ramirez and 19-year-old Damien Odin will be charged with armed robbery in Dallas. Mesquite PD says the pair will also be filing charges for evading arrest, failing to leave ID at an accident scene and a theft recently committed in Mesquite.

No other people injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 to learn more.