Police chase man on Dallas Love Field tarmac
DALLAS - A man was taken into custody on Friday morning after allegedly driving onto the Dallas Love Field tarmac.
What we know:
Dallas police said it happened around 6 a.m. in the 8600 block of Lemmon Avenue.
According to preliminary reports, the man intentionally rammed another car in the airport parking lot.
He then drove through a gate onto the secured tarmac.
The airport’s operations were paused as police officers briefly chased the man.
After he was taken into custody, he was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
There were no injuries.
What we don't know:
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
It’s not clear what charges he is facing.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.