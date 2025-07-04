Police chase man on Dallas Love Field tarmac

article

Police officers briefly chased a man who drove onto the Dallas Love Field tarmac early Friday morning. The man had intentionally rammed another car in the parking lot before driving through a gate. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.



A man was taken into custody on Friday morning after allegedly driving onto the Dallas Love Field tarmac.

What we know:

Dallas police said it happened around 6 a.m. in the 8600 block of Lemmon Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, the man intentionally rammed another car in the airport parking lot.

He then drove through a gate onto the secured tarmac.

The airport’s operations were paused as police officers briefly chased the man.

After he was taken into custody, he was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

There were no injuries.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what charges he is facing.