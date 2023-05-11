Police ask for help finding suspect in Fort Worth, White Settlement shootings

Police are asking for someone to help them with information about a suspect in two shootings last month who is still on the run.

White Settlement Police say they are looking for 21-year-old Quanterrious Lee Quantrell Royal. The department says that Royal has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that injured a homeowner in what they believe was an attempt at a car burglary on April 30.

Quanterrious Lee Quantrell Royal (Source: White Settlement Police)

White Settlement police told FOX 4 in April that four suspects were caught on camera pulling car door handles at multiple locations.

A homeowner told FOX 4 last month that he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car in his driveway just before 2 a.m. when the door was yanked open.

Police said one of the suspects opened fire when they spotted the homeowner. One bullet hit the victim's car and then ricocheted into his leg.

Royal is also wanted for multiple felony warrants involving a firearm and shooting in Fort Worth from April 4.

White Settlement Police say that both departments have exhausted all leads on the suspect's location.

"We know someone likely has information on where he is hanging out and believe that he could be in the White Settlement or west Fort Worth area along S. Las Vegas Trail," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook in a statement Thursday. "We ask anyone who has information, to do the right thing and turn this dangerous fugitive in."

If you have any information about Royal's whereabouts you can call White Settlement Police at 817-246-7070 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.