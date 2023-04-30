White Settlement police searching for suspects who shot victim in attempted car burglary

article

White Settlement police are seeking help from the public to identify suspects in several car burglaries overnight Saturday, including one in which a suspect shot a victim who was in his vehicle.

Police began investigating just before 2 a.m. after getting calls about shots fired in the 8200 block of Sussex Street.

Responding officers initially couldn’t find a victim, but determined the shots were likely related to several car burglary calls.

Investigators found a man who had been shot in the leg, but hadn’t called police.

He told police he was in his vehicle in the driveway when someone walked up to open his car door.

The victim confronted the suspect, who started to run away. While running away, the victim said the suspect fired two shots at him.

One of the bullets hit the vitcim's car, before it ricocheted into his leg. The second bullet hit a neighbor’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While searching the area, investigators met with neighbors who gave them video of four possible suspects. It’s believed they are in their mid-teens or early 20s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

One of the suspects was seen holding a handgun and pointing it at houses while trying to steal other vehicles.

"I am outraged by the reckless disregard for human life while committing multiple vehicle burglaries across our city streets," White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said in a release. "These teens need to come forward and turn themselves in. I am confident that we will solve this case based upon evidence found at the scene. It is extremely sad that teens are out walking around at 3 a.m. carrying a handgun and burglarizing our resident’s vehicles. This case could have been much worse if the rounds had struck our victim. Officers were literally seconds away from the teens fleeing over neighbor’s fences with the gun last night."

Featured article

Anyone with information on these suspects or this case is asked to call Det. Page at 817-246-7070 Ext. 114 or email investigator@wspd.us.

You can also call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.