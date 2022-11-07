Police arrest stunt driver in stolen car after multi-city chase

Two people are in jail after a long police chase through Fort Worth and Arlington.

Police said they were called to stop a group of stunt drivers Sunday at a park near Highway 820 and Mark 4 Parkway, which is on Fort Worth’s north side.

One driver took off when officers tried to pull him over.

The chase lasted more than 20 miles until police spiked the car’s tires in Arlington, just a block away from city hall.

Police later confirmed the car was stolen.

The driver is facing several charges including theft and evading arrest.

The passenger was also arrested for being a spectator to reckless stunt driving.

No one was hurt in the chase.