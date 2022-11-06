No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

article

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported during the shooting along Carter Drive, near Skylark.

Arlington police confirmed that an officer fired their service weapon during a traffic stop.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

READ MORE: Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill

The Texas Municipal Police Associated tweeted about the officer-involved shooting, adding that no officers were hurt.

No further details have been released about what led up to the shooting.