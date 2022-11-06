No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported during the shooting along Carter Drive, near Skylark.
Arlington police confirmed that an officer fired their service weapon during a traffic stop.
No one was struck by the gunfire.
The Texas Municipal Police Associated tweeted about the officer-involved shooting, adding that no officers were hurt.
No further details have been released about what led up to the shooting.