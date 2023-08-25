Police: Armed man threatened to kill people at Fort Worth church

article

Fort Worth police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill people in a church.

Officers found 26-year-old Roman Collins standing near a gun Wednesday afternoon inside Jefferson Unitarian Church on Sandy Lane, south of Interstate 30.

A 911 caller said Collins had a shotgun and was talking about killing people.

Police said they found more guns and knives on Collins and in his truck.

They believe he also shot and killed a dog outside the church earlier that day.

Police called in the bomb squad to sweep the church after interviewing Collins.

He now faces several charges including making a terroristic threat and cruelty to animals.