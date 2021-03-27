Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot himself after finding gun at his uncle's home in Fort Worth

article

An 8-year-old boy was injured after accidentally shooting himself at a home in Fort Worth Saturday morning.

Police were called out just before 11 a.m. for a shooting near Altamesa Boulevard and I-35W.

Responding officers found an 8-year-old who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the boy went to his uncle’s house, found a gun, and then accidentally shot himself.

Police said the gun violence and crimes against children unit were both notified.

There's no word as to whether there will be any charges.