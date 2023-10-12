Expand / Collapse search

Unidentified man killed in Pleasant Grove homicide, Dallas police say

Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a murder victim.

The man was found dead in a wooded area near the intersection of Scyene Road and Buckner Boulevard in Pleasant Grove on Sept. 14.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide but hasn’t yet been able to identify him.

The man had a large tattoo of a cross and flames on his back with what might be the name Mervan above it.

Police released a sketch of the tattoo and the man’s face.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Det. Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or Emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.

Anyone with information about the crime is also asked to contact the police.