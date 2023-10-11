Trackdown: Help find Omar Hernandez

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police need help finding 30-year-old Omar Hernandez.

Police say he shot a man and a woman, chased them down, before shooting the woman again multiple times after she crashed her vehicle trying to get away from the violence.

Police don't know the full extent of their relationship.

Investigators are releasing surveillance video to FOX 4's Shaun Rabb in hopes that someone can help track him down.

This happened at about 11 p.m. back on October 1, in the 2700 block of Britton Avenue, in East Oak Cliff.

"Our two victims were outside in front of a residence. Suspect arrives, got out of the passenger side of a vehicle, approached our two victims, fired shots after an encounter, verbally, with one of our victims. Fired multiple shots, striking both our male and female victims," Dallas PD Detective Kenneth Castoral said.

Police have identified a suspect, but they need help finding him.

"His name is Omar Hernandez. He's a 30-year-old Hispanic male. He's about 5’4", 200 pounds, black hair," Det. Castoral said. "He's wanted for murder and aggravated assault serious bodily injury."

[REPORTER: "Who was killed, detective?"]

"Martha Perez Enriquez was killed," Det. Castoral said. "She was a mother. She had three young kids."

Police said she was able to drive away, but then crashed.

"Female victim was able to drive her vehicle, with the other victim inside, down to this location here," Det. Castoral said. "The car strikes a parked vehicle and then overturns."

Investigators said the male victim was able to get out of the vehicle and find someone for help.

The shooter followed the victims in a large white SUV. Police believe it was a Chevy Suburban, a GMC Yukon, or possibly a Suburban.

He then shot Enriquez again.

"He approached that vehicle multiple times, went around to both sides of the vehicle and then finally, when he got to the passenger side, he looked inside the vehicle, fired multiple shots at the female victim, striking her again," Det. Castoral said.

Investigators are hoping someone can help them find Hernandez.

"We need to know where he is. Anybody that knows where he can be located, anybody that knows him. Also, we're also looking for the driver of that white SUV," the detective said.

Anyone with information can call Det. Castoral at 214-671-3666 or email kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.