Plano West Senior HS reopens with temporary A/C repairs

Classes at Plano West Senior High School will be closed again Monday as crews are still making repairs to the school’s HVAC system.

PLANO, Texas - Classes at Plano West Senior High School are set to resume Tuesday now that air conditioning has been restored.

The school was closed on Friday and again on Monday because the A/C was not working properly.

Plano ISD said a temporary fix is expected to keep temperatures inside all buildings cool enough for the next few days.

But more repairs are needed.

The district said contractors will make a permanent fix over the Labor Day weekend.

Those repairs are expected to be finished when students return next Tuesday.