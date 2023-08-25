Plano West Senior HS closed because of broken AC system

article

Classes are canceled Friday at Plano West Senior High School because of air conditioning problems.

Plano ISD said there have been significant mechanical issues with the school’s main HVAC system lines for a while now. And the extreme heat has finally taken a toll on the system.

The district is asking for patience. Maintenance crews will need more time to fix the system before students and staff can safely return to campus.

Students who were scheduled to take the SAT exam at Plano West on Saturday should get an update regarding the location for the exam sometime Friday.

Parents should expect an update on classes next week by Sunday.