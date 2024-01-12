Plano sex trafficking raid leads to 5 indictments

Five people are facing federal charges connected to a sex trafficking ring that police say was operating out of a rental home in Plano.

According to the Plano Police Department, a federal grand jury issued indictments on Wednesday for William Garland, Jalen Bobo, Selena McCombs, Robberta Khan, and Anastasiya Lyons.

Garland and Bobo are now charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, as well as coercion and enticement.

McCombs and Lyons are just charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Khan is just charged with coercion and enticement.

"Today, the Plano Police Department announces that our combined efforts have resulted in significant strides towards justice for the survivors exploited by these individuals," the department said in a news release.

Related article

Williams, Bobo and Khan were arrested during a raid of a home near Coit and Parker roads in Plano in December.

All three were accused of recruiting young women to work as escorts. According to the FBI, those women were often violently forced to work.

Police said Garland’s arrest was the result of a years-long investigation.

Related article

"The dedicated efforts of law enforcement have not only led to these arrests but have also uncovered vital information that will aid ongoing investigations into human trafficking activities and the identification and rescue of victims involved and exploited by these offenders. This is a continuing multistate investigation and we are vigorously pursuing all leads and information related to these offenders," the department said.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and call police at 972-941-2044.